Every Friday we like to highlight our Pet of the Week! This is Brooks, he's a 6-month-old Chihuahua who loves to snuggle.

By: News On 6

This is Brooks. He's a 6-month-old Chihuahua and possibly Italian Greyhound mix. He is a little shy at first but warms up quickly and is definitely a snuggler. If you'd like to adopt Brooks, call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962 or visit their ARF house at LaFortune Park.