20 Years Later: Father Of NSU Student Searching For Answers After Son’s 2004 Disappearance

Friday, December 13th 2024, 9:41 pm
A Green Country man can't believe it's been 20 years since his son went missing and he still has no answers about what happened.
Steven Adams was last seen on Dec. 13, 2004. He took his final exam at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah and has never been seen again.
His father, Carl Adams, says he knows there are people out there who know what happened to his son, and after this long, he just needs some answers so he can finally have some peace.
Steven Adams was 26 when he left Northeastern State University’s campus in Tahlequah on Dec. 13, 2004, and told his girlfriend he was giving a man a ride to Keys, Oklahoma.
"That's Steven,” said Adams. “See that sparkle in his eye and that smile? That's Steven right there."
Adams says the last 20 years have been torture.
"You never want to outlive your children,” said Adams. “You never get over it, you just kind of get numb and you kind of learn to live with it. But you never really get over something like that."
Adams says his son was loved by everyone. He enjoyed playing basketball, hunting, and fishing and wanted to have a successful life.
"He was the only one out of a whole bunch that went to college,” said Adams. “He just loved it."
Steven’s body has never been found, and no one has been charged.
Adams and investigators both believe there are people out there who know what happened to him.
"If somebody would come forward with that information and be brave enough to do it, they'd be like a superhero to me,” said Adams. “It would affect my life greatly.”
He says he will never give up his fight for answers.
"I'll keep fighting it,” said Adams. “It's my cross to bear. He was my son. I love him. I'm not going to turn my back on him."
He wants Steven to know just how much he is loved.
"I love you and I miss you, deeply,” said Adams. “If I could take your place, I would. I would let you come back and live the rest of your life out like you deserved."
Adams wants to thank all the investigators throughout the years who have put their all into finding his son, including retired OSBI Special Agent Vicky Lyons and Cherokee County District Attorney Jack Thorp.
Lyons says this case has stuck with her for years and she knows there are people out there who can help solve the case. She hopes anyone who knows something will come forward.
Thorp says he will always look for Steven and will never stop investigating. He says a site in Sequoyah County was excavated Friday looking for him, but no remains were found.
The OSBI says it is assisting other agencies in this case, and it is still an ongoing investigation.
If you know any information that could help investigators please call the Tip Line or the OSBI.
Tip Line: 918-772-7568
OSBI: 405-848-6724
OSBI Confidential Tip Line: 1-800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov
December 13, 2004
December 20, 2004
December 22, 2004
December 23, 2004
September 11, 2005
October 9, 2006
October 11, 2006
August 26, 2009
August 28, 2009
January 17, 2012
December 12, 2013
November 8, 2024
Current Status
December 13th, 2024
December 13th, 2024
December 12th, 2024
December 12th, 2024
December 14th, 2024
December 14th, 2024
December 14th, 2024
December 14th, 2024