20 Years Later: Father Of NSU Student Searching For Answers After Son’s 2004 Disappearance

The 2004 disappearance of NSU student Steven Adams remains unsolved nearly two decades later. Adams vanished after leaving campus for a ride and was last seen on surveillance. Authorities suspect foul play, and the family continues to seek answers and closure.

Remembering Steven

A Green Country man can't believe it's been 20 years since his son went missing and he still has no answers about what happened.

Steven Adams was last seen on Dec. 13, 2004. He took his final exam at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah and has never been seen again.

His father, Carl Adams, says he knows there are people out there who know what happened to his son, and after this long, he just needs some answers so he can finally have some peace.

Steven Adams was 26 when he left Northeastern State University’s campus in Tahlequah on Dec. 13, 2004, and told his girlfriend he was giving a man a ride to Keys, Oklahoma.

"That's Steven,” said Adams. “See that sparkle in his eye and that smile? That's Steven right there."

Adams says the last 20 years have been torture.

"You never want to outlive your children,” said Adams. “You never get over it, you just kind of get numb and you kind of learn to live with it. But you never really get over something like that."

Adams says his son was loved by everyone. He enjoyed playing basketball, hunting, and fishing and wanted to have a successful life.

"He was the only one out of a whole bunch that went to college,” said Adams. “He just loved it."

Steven’s body has never been found, and no one has been charged.

Adams and investigators both believe there are people out there who know what happened to him.

"If somebody would come forward with that information and be brave enough to do it, they'd be like a superhero to me,” said Adams. “It would affect my life greatly.”

He says he will never give up his fight for answers.

"I'll keep fighting it,” said Adams. “It's my cross to bear. He was my son. I love him. I'm not going to turn my back on him."

He wants Steven to know just how much he is loved.

"I love you and I miss you, deeply,” said Adams. “If I could take your place, I would. I would let you come back and live the rest of your life out like you deserved."

Adams wants to thank all the investigators throughout the years who have put their all into finding his son, including retired OSBI Special Agent Vicky Lyons and Cherokee County District Attorney Jack Thorp.

Law Enforcement Response

Lyons says this case has stuck with her for years and she knows there are people out there who can help solve the case. She hopes anyone who knows something will come forward.

Thorp says he will always look for Steven and will never stop investigating. He says a site in Sequoyah County was excavated Friday looking for him, but no remains were found.

The OSBI says it is assisting other agencies in this case, and it is still an ongoing investigation.

Contact Investigators

If you know any information that could help investigators please call the Tip Line or the OSBI.

Tip Line: 918-772-7568

OSBI: 405-848-6724

OSBI Confidential Tip Line: 1-800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov

Timeline of the Disappearance of Steven Adams

December 13, 2004

Steven Adams, a Northeastern State University student, disappears after leaving campus in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. Adams told a friend he was giving someone a ride to Keys, Oklahoma. He was driving a white 1995 GMC pickup truck with chrome bed rails and license plate SCQ-714.

December 20, 2004

Authorities announce a $5,000 reward for information leading to Adams or his vehicle. The case begins to draw attention from both local and state law enforcement.

December 22, 2004

The search for Steven Adams continues, with authorities expressing concern about the lack of substantial leads.

December 23, 2004

Investigators confirm they suspect foul play in Adams' disappearance.

September 11, 2005

A fundraiser is held to raise additional funds for the search and reward. The community continues to rally around Adams' family.

October 9, 2006

No new developments were reported.

October 11, 2006

Authorities searched Lake Tenkiller following a tip but found no evidence connected to the case.

August 26, 2009

A tip leads law enforcement to conduct another search, but no significant findings are reported. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) increases the reward for information, signaling their commitment to solving the case.

August 28, 2009

Adams' father continues to publicly search for answers, urging anyone with information to come forward. Related Story: Father Searching For Missing Son, NSU Student

January 17, 2012

A Cherokee County grand jury convened in September 2011 following a petition from Adams' father, focused on the circumstances surrounding Adams' disappearance. In January, the grand jury issues its final report on Adams' disappearance, but no new indictments or breakthroughs occur. The jury believes that some witnesses who testified during the investigation may have provided false testimony, It has recommended that District Attorney Brian Kuester pursue criminal charges against those who allegedly lied under oath. The grand jury concluded that Steven Adams was a homicide victim, with the location of his body believed to be somewhere in eastern Oklahoma. Related Story: Cherokee County Grand Jury Issues Final Report On Stephen Adams' Disappearance

December 12, 2013

The reward is renewed, with $5,000 offered for information about Adams' disappearance. Despite nearly a decade passing, authorities and family remain committed to finding answers.

November 8, 2024

Human remains are discovered near Lake Tenkiller by a deer hunter. A search is conducted by Sequoyah County deputies, Cherokee Nation marshals, the Oklahoma medical examiner’s office, and the District 27 DA’s office. Several bones are found scattered over a 200-yard area. Authorities initially hoped the remains could be connected to Steven Adams. Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault later confirmed the remains do not belong to Adams or Shawn Yanez.

Current Status