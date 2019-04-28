Motorcycle Crash Victim Dies Weeks After Wreck
TULSA - The family of a motorcycle crash victim says he died Friday night.
Ronnie Moss was in the hospital for weeks after a crash in early April.
"He fought for 24 days after he got hit,” his sister Deejay Hollan said.
Moss's family says they had to make the difficult decision to take him off life support.
"It just really wasn't fair for us to want to keep him here,” Hollan said.
She said he couldn’t speak, but she was by his side day after day at the hospital.
"I spent a lot of time talking to him and teasing him about childhood stuff. But yeah, I believe he's at peace now,” Hollan said.
Tulsa Police said earlier this month a pickup truck pulled in front of Ronnie’s motorcycle late at night on Southwest Boulevard, and the two crashed.
The pickup driver was not hurt, and police on the scene said it wasn't clear if she would be arrested.
"He didn't deserve to die like he did,” Hollan said. “He did nothing wrong."
Ronnie spent his life working as a truck driver, traveling across the country. On his down time, he was on his custom bike.
"He was doing what he liked to do, being on that bike,” Hollan said.
The night of the crash several witnesses worked together to help Ronnie, and his family has been able to connect with some of them.
"One lady said she sat in her car and cried because she didn't think he was going to make it to the hospital,” Hollan said.
The 55-year-old leaves behind several children and grandchildren.
His daughter Janae didn't want to be on camera but wrote these words:
"I just want people to know that my dad was the most giving person even as stubborn & hard headed as he was. He was always there when anyone needed him. He never deserved for this to happen to him. He loved to ride his motorcycle and because of someone else's negligence he will never be able to again. I want there to be awareness for other motorcycles on the road.”
A date for the funeral has not been set.
If you’d like to help the family, visit their Go Fund Me page.