The move is by no means a fast-food first, as White Castle in September began selling the so-called Impossible Slider, and veggie rival Beyond Meat in January said it was rolling out its plant-based burger at fast-food chain Carl's Jr. Both food suppliers are trying to tap into increased demand for meat alternatives, especially from younger consumers who often view them as healthier and less damaging to the environment.

A Nielsen Homescan survey in 2017 found that 39 percent of Americans said they were actively trying to eat more plant-based foods. In fake meat's favor, sales of vegan staples like tofu, brown rice and granola have flattened, while sales of other, plant-based alternatives, including meat and cheese alternatives, have surged, Nielsen found.

Beyond Meat estimated the potential value of the U.S. plant-based meat market at a whopping $35 billion in its regulatory filing outlining its planned IPO, with shares of the 10-year-old company expected to begin trading this week.