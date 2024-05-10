Hominy Water Boil Order Could Last Until Next Week

People in Hominy are still under a boil order because the City said E. Coli was found in the water supply.

Inside Hominy's fire station are pallets of water bottles for residents to come by and pick up.

Tanks are also carrying clean water for people to fill up with.

Mark Peters stops by once a day to get good water.

"Got about a week of this E-Coli, just want to be safe and not catch the sickness that it causes," Peters said.

He said the bottles go quick since he and his family use them for drinking, brushing teeth and water for the dogs.

As much as he's ready for things to get back to normal, he's grateful for the helping hand.

"It's really nice, Hominy does their best to help the community out," Peters said.

Fire Chief Coby Surritte said the Department of Environmental Quality is testing samples to see if there's any improvement.

"We've basically been under DEQ's orders, they put a boil order on us, we've been following their instructions ever since," said Chief Surritte.

Surritte said donations of water are coming in from businesses and organizations.

The city wants to keep distributing water to people who need them.

"We want to make sure everybody's got good drinking water, good water to cook and clean with, we're going to give water to whoever needs it," Chief Surritte said.

The Dick Conner Correctional Center is included in the boil order.

The Department of Corrections said it is following the guidelines and giving bottled water to prisoners to keep them safe.

City leaders said there will be no improvement until the weekend and it could be sometime next week until they can an update on when the water is safe.

Hominy residents are encouraged to look at the city Facebook page to find out exact times when they'll distribute water at the fire station.