Tulsa Nonprofit Assisting Immigrants On Path To Citizenship

A Tulsa nonprofit has added a new free service to help immigrants in the city on their path to becoming a U.S. citizen.

Leaders from the Tulsa Immigrant Community Development Corporation said their new naturalization program helps provide financial assistance to cover the citizenship process.

TICDC executive director Luis Flores said his organization helps support the East Tulsa community by vitalizing the area, focusing on affordable housing, citizenship and economic development.

"We know that is a need for the east side of Tulsa, but the city of Tulsa in general, because we’re such a welcoming city," Flores said. "We have a lot of immigrants coming in that need to file for citizenship, but they just don’t know how to do it."

Flores says the goal is to help as many people as possible become citizens by removing barriers by covering the cost of submitting the N-400 form, also known as the naturalization application.

To qualify for the naturalization program, applicants must have a green card, officially known as a Permanent Resident Card, or be married to a U.S. citizen, be a legal resident of Tulsa and meet U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services requirements.

Flores said the program has been around for only a month, but has already helped more than 15 people with their citizenship.

Flores says you can call their office or come in to schedule an appointment.