'I Will Do The Best Job I Can': Dennis Larsen Appointed As Tulsa's New Chief Of Police

Dennis Larsen is the new Chief of Police in Tulsa, promising a focus on public safety and community engagement.

As folks filed into the Tulsa Police Department training academy, they prepared to welcome the city's new Chief of Police, Dennis Larsen.

"Thank you all for being here today, everybody in this room means a great deal to me, and I will do the best job I possibly can," Chief Larsen said.

Chief Larsen said becoming the chief has been his goal since joining the department more than 40 years ago. "It was like, 'do I want to do this, do I still want to do this?' I had to ask myself that honestly," he said.

A commitment that's now come to fruition, many community members expressed their confidence in Chief Larsen's ability. "Dennis Larsen, the heartbeat of this department beats in that man's chest," Mayor G.T. Bynum said.

After being appointed the future chief in May, Larsen began compiling a list of goals for his term, "always public safety at the top, and violent crime at the top of that agenda item. Everything we can do to address it and prevent it. Second is the recruitment challenge," said Chief Larsen.

Before passing the torch, Chief Wendell Franklin wanted to pass along some advice and a sentimental badge. "It's my honor to pass along badge number one," he said.

Now pinned with badge number one, Chief Larsen said he's ready to get to work. "I'm amazed to be here today and overwhelmed, but let's just hit the ground running," Larsen said.

Chief Larsen will start his first day on August 1, 2024. Chief Franklin's last day is July 31, 2024.

