'I'm Incredibly Honored': Deputy Chief Dennis Larsen Named Next Tulsa Police Chief

"All my first priority is to spend the next 60 days that I have with Chief Franklin, which is a blessing," said newly appointed Chief of Police Dennis Larsen.

"There's a bunch of stuff on our plate right now from the fentanyl crisis, all the way down to just the neighborhood violence we're experiencing with our young children. More of our shooters are pulling the trigger that are under 20." said Larsen.

Chief Larsen wants to grow much of the department's technology, like the Real Time Information Center.

"The ability to help the police do their job every day and stop crime almost before it happens close to that real-time information center and ours has just been born in the last month. So there's a lot of room for expanding." Said Larsen.

One of Larsen's passions throughout the years has been the bomb squad.

In 1995, he spent 100 days with other bomb specialists at the site of theOklahoma Cityy bombing.

Former Chief Chuck Jordan, who was Tulsa's police chief for 10 years, showed his support for Larsen.

"Literally he helped every one of us former chiefs are here through our entire time as chief," said Jordan.

Larsen is 68 years old but shows no sign of slowing down.

"Let me just say upfront, I'm committed to stay into the next mayor's first term so I'm not going away anytime soon," said Larsen.

Mayor G.T. Bynum announced the selection of Tulsa’s next police chief on Friday after Chief Franklin announced his retirement plans on May 1.

Bynum made a formal announcement at City Hall on Friday but the Tulsa Police Department confirmed that the new police chief would be current Deputy Chief Dennis Larsen to News On 6 just before the press conference.

“I am excited to announce that Dennis Larsen will serve as the next Chief of the Tulsa Police Department," Mayor Bynum said. "The most important criteria for me in selecting the new Chief of Police were that they keep Tulsa safe and that they take care of the men and women who serve our city in the Tulsa Police Department. I believe Chief Larsen will do an excellent job in both regards. His love for the Tulsa Police Department shines through in all he does.”

According to the city of Tulsa, Larsen has been with TPD for 45 years and has served as Captain from 1997 to 2006 and Major from 2005 to 2007. He then became Deputy Chief of Police over Operations in 2007. Larsen currently serves as the Deputy Chief of Police over the Investigations Bureau.

“This job has been my passion since the first day I pinned on the badge,” Chief Larsen said. “I am incredibly honored to be chosen as Tulsa’s 41st Police Chief and look forward to serving Tulsa in this new role.”

Current Chief Wendell Franklin is retiring at the end of July to take a job in the private sector.

Larsen will work with Franklin over the next two months until Franlin's last day on July 31.