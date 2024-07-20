‘Zero Tolerance For Anybody That Breaks The Law’: Commissioners Hire New Manager For Tulsa Juvenile Justice Center

Tulsa County Commissioners hired a manager for the Juvenile Justice Detention Home on Friday. David Parker says he took this job because he feels it's his civic duty.

David Parker previously ran the Tulsa County Jail.

Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith says the Office of Juvenile Affairs wanted commissioners to work fast, and they chose Parker because he was available.

Friday's decision comes as two employees at the Juvenile Justice Center, David Hines and Dquan Doyle, are facing criminal charges, including rape, sexual harassment, and a civil lawsuit filed by more than a dozen juveniles housed at the facility.

Judge Kevin Gray, who previously ran the facility, asked Tulsa County Commissioners less than two weeks ago to hire an outside manager.

Commissioners and the Office of Juvenile Affairs, which regulates the facility, say Gray did not adequately oversee the facility.

"I think they've just, rightfully so, have lost confidence in Judge Gray's leadership of managing the detention facility," Commissioner Stan Sallee said.

But the county and state say David Parker can make a difference.

"He definitely is going to have to get up to speed to all things juvenile, but OJA has some individuals that are going to work side by side as long as they are needed to help us," Keith said.

Parker served as the Jail Administrator at David L. Moss for four years as part of decades of work in the field.

"Management is probably what this place needs more than my experience working directly with juveniles because I've already, in two days, tried to digest all of the state's statutes," he said.

Parker says when it comes to the allegations and lawsuits surrounding the Juvenile Justice Center, Parker says he only knows what he's heard on News On 6.

"I have no preconceived notions going in, and I will tell you there will be zero tolerance for anybody that breaks the law period doesn't matter what it is, and I will deal with that very swiftly," said Parker.

Parker said while honored to serve, he hopes it's not for long.

"In the near future I hope we're able to re-evaluate it and take a lot of this back off the county and put it back on the Juvenile Bureau," said Parker.

Commissioners say they expect a weekly report from Parker on the progress that's being made.