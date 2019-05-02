News
Sanity Examination Ordered For Man Charged With Several Tulsa Robberies
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa County man charged in federal court for several robberies will be undergoing a competency evaluation and sanity examination.
John McIntosh was charged in April in federal court for robbing a Sand Springs KFC, a west Tulsa QuikTrip, two Tulsa liquor stores, and a Sand Springs QuikTrip. In addition, he was charged with brandishing a firearm during those crimes.
Thursday, a Federal Judge granted both prosecuting and defense motions for both a competency evaluation and sanity examination. McIntosh was also arrested when he climbed on a Tulsa elementary school roof during a chase with Tulsa Police and Tulsa County deputies.
A new court date will be determined after his evaluation and exam has been completed.