"This is an unfortunate incident that we do not want to happen again," Flasch said.



Now, the city is working on two projects. The first is a notification system that will help them monitor the station around the clock.



"We will also install bar screens that will help filter out the debris before it enters the lift station and damages the pumps, so those two projects there will definitely help with situations like this from occurring again," Flasch said.



Flasch says there will likely be a fine but it's not clear yet how much the city might have to pay beyond the cost of repairs.



No homes or businesses were impacted by the sewage release. The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality is in contact with the city, and will be working with them to make sure state requirements are met.