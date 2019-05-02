Remington Tower Vacant & Boarded Up Almost 2 Years After Tulsa Tornado
TULSA, Oklahoma - It’s been nearly two years since an EF-2 tornado caused damage in midtown Tulsa.
The tornado damaged several buildings near East 41st Street and Skelly Drive. Perhaps the most noticeable was the 18-story Remington Tower.
Now, 21 months later, the banged-up building with broken and boarded up windows still stands. It wasn’t long after the tornado that the owners vowed to fix the damage and reopen, but to this day there are no public plans for that to happen.
“Either remodel it or take it down and put something else there,” Indira Mendoza said.
Mendoza’s mom lives in the neighborhood behind the Remington. A constant reminder of the tornado and an eyesore for those living there.
“It’s just an empty building. It looks tacky,” Mendoza added.
Mendoza’s mom agrees. She tells me the building was beautiful, and she would like to see it open again. She also tells us that she’s concerned about all the tenants that used to call the building home.
“I don’t like it because it’s not looking beautiful. Nobody is there no more,” Rosa Marie Brassfield said.
The owners of the building hired a local PR company to handle media relations. We asked for an update on the building’s current state and future plans, and we were told there’s “no comment.”
The PR company told us if there was a change in status that they would let News On 6 know.