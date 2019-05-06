A substantive deal would require China to rethink the way it pursues its economic ambitions, abandoning or scaling back subsidies to its companies, easing up on the pressure for foreign companies to share trade secrets, and giving them more access to the Chinese market.

Philip Levy, senior fellow at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs and a White House economist under President George W. Bush, said the talks are too complicated for Mr. Trump's high-pressure tactics to work. "The president treats this like we're haggling over the price of a used car," Levy said.

Hu Xijin, the editor-in-chief of China's Global Times, an English-language state paper, sent a tweet on Sunday that criticized Mr. Trump's approach, stating "he seemingly doesn't understand how tariffs work." Mr. Trump has made a priority of shaking up American trade policy.

As a candidate for the presidency, Mr. Trump raged repeatedly about alleged Chinese perfidy — so much so that a video mashup of him spitting out the word "China" went viral and collected more than 15 million views on YouTube.

Mr. Trump charged that previous administrations, gullible and weak, had let China get away with abusive trade practices, accepting empty promises from Beijing and allowing the U.S.-China economic relationship to grow ever more lopsided. As evidence, he pointed to America's vast U.S. trade deficit with China — $379 billion last year, by far the biggest with any country in the world.

Once he took office, Mr. Trump's relationship with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, seemed to get off to a good start. The two men shared chocolate cake and amiable conversation at Trump's resort in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, in April 2017. A few weeks later, China agreed to open its market to U.S. beef, cooked chicken, and natural gas in what Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross called a "herculean accomplishment."

The romance faded. In March 2018, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative issued a report accusing China of using predatory tactics to strengthen its tech companies.

Last July, the Trump administration gradually began slapping import taxes on Chinese goods to pressure Beijing into changing its policies. It now has imposed 10 percent tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports and 25 percent tariffs on another $50 billion. The Chinese have retaliated by targeting $110 billion in U.S. imports.

The fight between the world's two biggest economies is raising worries about global economic growth. The International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and others have downgraded their forecasts for the world economy, saying the U.S.-China standoff is reducing world trade and creating uncertainty for companies trying to decide where to buy supplies, build factories and make investments.

Mr. Trump has portrayed his tariffs as a moneymaker for the United States and a benefit to the U.S. economy.

But a March study by economists from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Columbia University, and Princeton University found that the burden of Mr. Trump's tariffs — including taxes on steel, aluminum, solar panels, and Chinese imports — falls entirely on U.S. consumers and businesses who buy imported products. By the end of last year, the study found, they were paying $3 billion a month in higher taxes and absorbing $1.4 billion a month in lost efficiency.

Nonetheless, the overall U.S. economy has remained healthy. On Friday, the government reported that the U.S. unemployment rate had fallen to the lowest level in half a century.