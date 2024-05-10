Town Of Barnsdall Remembers 15-Year-Old Student Killed In Crash

Before the tornado even ripped through Barnsdall, the town suffered a tragic loss. 15-year-old Tyson Townley in Barnsdall died in a crash on a county road Saturday night, and the driver and his other two passengers were also hurt.

Tyson’s family and teammates are grieving his loss while also grieving the loss of a huge part of their town.

They said Tyson made an impact on everyone in a positive way.

The Barnsdall Panthers baseball team are putting in work off the field, volunteering at Lighthouse Church, where their coach Ryan Gott is an associate pastor.

"It's nonstop, we’ve been overwhelmed," Gott said.

The church is a command center for donations and volunteers.

Gott said they’ve been busy, grieving what the tornado took and the loss of 15-year-old Tyson Townley, a well-known, talented player on the team.

“It’s been very up and down emotions, it’s hard to describe," he said.

Tyson was killed in a car crash two days before the tornado.

Teammates said he was a giver, someone they always counted on during practice and as a friend.

“He’s always this bright kid you can lean on you need something got you," said JJ Johnson.

"Tyson was a goofy kid, he was lovable he had a crazy work ethic," said Maverick Lanphear.

"I’ve always leaned on him, he’s leaned on me," said Lincoln Gott. "It’s more like a brother if anything."

"Always a good person to talk to if you needed to," said Bodie Clark. "Good on the field, a hard worker.”

Gott said as the players come together to clean up the destruction in their town, they will never forget about their goofy, loving friend who they lost way too soon.

"I wish we had him all four years, to all to watch him grow up and play college baseball," Gott said, "but I’m also thankful for the time I did have with him. His heart, his effort, his attitude, his character, his goofiness."

Tyson’s mother wrote to us saying she's thankful for the community and knows God has a plan.

His funeral is set for Saturday at 11 a.m. at the lower gym in the high school, and a balloon release is happening at the baseball field after the service.

You can access a GoFundMe for the family HERE.