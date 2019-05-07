News
Oklahoma's Medical Marijuana Industry's Growth Continues
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oklahoma's medical marijuana industry is seeing its seventh straight month of growth.
The Oklahoma Tax Commission says sales hit $18 million last month.
The state collected more than $1.2 million dollars from the seven percent excise tax on marijuana.
This is in addition to state and local sales taxes which were also collected.
The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority says it's approved more than 104,000 patient licenses since August.