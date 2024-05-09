Barnsdall Struggling To Restore Water, Power After Storm

The city of Barnsdall said on Wednesday it will take another day at least to get water pressure back to normal, and that’s only to homes that can accept water at the time. They said that they were filling up the tanks and trying to get pressure back and that they expect to have it fully back by Thursday.

By: News On 6

Many people were still picking up the pieces of what they could salvage from their homes.

The search continued along the Bird Creek bank for the missing man. Authorities searched the creek but could not find him.

PSO reported that they expected to fully restore power to people’s homes by Thursday night.

The post office reports that they are holding all mail from the areas affected by the storm, and private delivery packages are being dropped at City Hall, where people can pick them up.