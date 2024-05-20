Tulsa Woman Publishes Book Discussing Tragedy, Grief After Her Parents Were Murdered In 1979

A Tulsa woman whose parents were murdered 45 years ago said she will always grieve for them, but is finding hope in her faith and wants to share that with others.

She wrote a book called “Honest Seeking Hearts” to talk about the tragedy and lessons she’s learned from her grief.

Janet Whitehead is full of pride when she talks about her parents, John and Roxie, and she reflects on their lives as she flips through the pages of her book.

More than four decades ago, John and Roxie were murdered by suspected serial killer Charles Coleman.

They went to visit a relative near Muskogee back in 1979, but instead, were greeted by Coleman who was stealing from the relative's home.

"They weren't home when my parents got there, they surprised the burglar," she said. "That's when he killed them.”

John was a farmer, and a deacon at church, a true man of faith who didn’t meet a stranger.

“I grew up in the country. My dad was a farmer. His passion was farming and he loved to do it," she said.

Her mother was a talented seamstress and also active in the church.

"She could make all my clothes and her clothes. That was a project we did together," Janet said.

Janet was only 27 when her parents were killed.

She says Coleman was convicted and eventually put to death in 1990.

She spent decades writing down her prayers and learning lessons about her faith in Jesus.

“I began to realize it was in fact a book God wanted me to write.”

In 2021, she published Honest Seeking Hearts, a collection of memories and lessons she’s learned.

“We as humans, we don't deserve anything, it's all a gift. Everything is a gift.”

She hopes by sharing her story now, she can inspire hope in others, even for those going through the worst things imaginable.

