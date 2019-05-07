News
Oklahoma Bill Would Allow DNA Collection Upon Arrest
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - A bill that opponents say could unfairly target minorities by extracting DNA upon arrest advances through the state senate.
Senate Bill 184 would allow law enforcement or third-party contractors to collect DNA from suspects before they're even formally charged or convicted. The bill calls for the use of new Rapid DNA technology to get faster results.
The bill's author is Senator Wayne Shaw from Grove.
"That argument could be made about anything we do. And do we unfairly target minorities? That's, that's a possibility," said Shaw.
Opponents argue because the Rapid DNA technology will be used in more urban areas, it unfairly targets minorities.