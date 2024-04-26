Reading Partners Works To Help Students Continue Learning Over Summer Break

Reading Partners said this new campaign will help provide kids with extra books so they can build at-home libraries.

By: News On 6

The nonprofit "Reading Partners" has a new campaign to help prevent loss of learning while kids are out for the summer.

The Booked for Summer Campaign is open for another two weeks. In addition to donations made online, Fulton Streets Book Store and Magic City Books has books on site you can purchase for kids in a special section to support the cause.

Executive Director Olivia Martin said every student can face challenges in the summer with loss of learning, and so continuing to build reading skills is critical.

"We partner with the summer reading program in the library so that’ a great opportunity for kids to keep reading beyond what books are provided intheir back pack. And they can win prizes there too. We just want to encourage kids to read all summer long to really start the next school year read to go and ready to grow," Martin said.

People can donate to this campaign through the end of the school year at Reading Partners website. CLICK HERE to learn more.