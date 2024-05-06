New Art Exhibit Highlights History Of Tulsa Race Massacre, Evolution Of Greenwood

Artist Halim A. Flowers said he was inspired to create this exhibit after visiting Tulsa and learning more about the history of the Tulsa Race Massacre. It features 21 pieces of art.

By: News On 6

-

A new art exhibit highlighting some of the darkest pieces of Tulsa’s history is now open to the public.

Artist Halim A. Flowers said he was inspired to create this exhibit after visiting Tulsa and learning more about the history of the Tulsa Race Massacre. It features 21 pieces of art.

The exhibit called “Something New, Black Birds 2121” highlights the history of the Tulsa Race Massacre and the evolution of the Greenwood community.

Flowers depicts what the area would look like there in 2121, which would be 200 years after the tragic event.

Flowers was formerly incarcerated for 22 years before he was resentenced. He said he first read about Black Wall Street while he was in prison.

After his release, he’s been inspired to spread positivity and highlight social justice through his work.

"I’ll be 44 this year. Half of my life, over half, has been in prison. And so to go through all of these atrocities and adversities in life, and to transcend it with love and not anger or bitterness. And to express it in an artistic way, this has been 43 years in the making," Flowers said.

Flowers said for him, every experience, every hope, and every fear is reflected in these paintings.

The exhibit can be viewed at the Phillips Theological Seminary near I-244 and Mingo during business hours Monday through Friday through July 14.