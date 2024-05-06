Oilton Tornado Sirens Not Operating For Monday's Severe Weather

The tornado siren in Oilton is not working right now. The City of Oilton claims fewer than 1,000 residents and one siren.

-

The tornado siren in Oilton is not working right now. The City of Oilton claims fewer than 1,000 residents and one siren.

Tornado sirens are meant to alert people who are outside, to seek shelter. Right now the town of Oilton says, don't expect it to make a sound.

"Even if it's working you can't hear it where we live,” Melissa Dennis said.

She said she cannot recall a time she has heard the siren go off. She also said she does not feel safe in her home during severe weather.

"We head out and whichever way it's going we go, we have to try to outrun it,” she said.

"I can't hear it from my house. I live across town,” Martika Briggs said.

While some neighbors may not be hearing it, Mayor Patrick Kennedy said it did work during the most recent round of storms.

"After that we tried to test them, and it wouldn't go off,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said volunteer firefighters will drive around if needed Monday night, to let people know if they need to seek shelter.

"Then they're gonna go around blasting their sirens and stuff like that, the fire department will,” Kennedy said.

A temporary fix, for what everyone hopes will be a short lived storm.