Sapulpa Community Helps Reunite Family With Lost Service Dog

A Sapulpa family is overwhelmed with gratitude after the community helped reunite them with their service dog who went missing after a car crash.

Haylee Ainsworth cried tears of joy after her dog Tango made his way home, nearly 24 hours after he ran off from a crash down the road.

"As soon as I pulled up, I saw what had happened and my husband was crying, he was like 'Tangos gone'," Haylee said.

Her husband Bryan was driving his restored Trans Am when the steering wheel fell apart.

He crashed in a creek and when he pushed his way out of the wreck, Tango ran away.

"There was absolutely a point where we thought maybe we wouldn't really see Tango again," Haylee said. "It was devastating, it was heartbreaking."

Haylee, her husband and their daughter Paisley scoured the area with no success.

"I didn't know if were were going to lose him forever. I really didn't know. I was just sad, really really sad," Paisley said.

The search party grew after Haylee made a plea for help on social media that was quickly shared.

She even posted a reward for Tango's return.

We had people who I've never even met come through at just, as a huge community, say we're here to help," Ainsworth said.

Haylee said she's still in awe of the help and said she'll never forget the kindness of her town.

"Really, as a community here in Sapulpa, it really, really shined," she said.