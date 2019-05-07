Glenpool Police Arrest Car Theft Suspect After Crash
GLENPOOL, Oklahoma - Glenpool Police arrested 43-year-old Kenyodus Crook after he was identified as the man who stole a car and crashed it a few minutes later.
The victim parked to go inside the H & Z Mart on 141st. While she was inside, a man was outside, hassling customers about needing a ride. The suspect went inside the store, grabbed car keys from a 72-year-old woman and took off in her car.
James Harris was inside the store when it happened.
"He came in with his shirt over his head, and we didn’t know he had dreads until later, but he looked suspicious so we followed him around," said Harris
Before the suspect went inside, Courtney Mayfield called police about the man in the parking lot.
"He just wouldn’t take no for an answer. He reached into some guys car, tried to get it unlocked and couldn’t get in, I watched him go into the store, and I pulled up to the pumps and called 911,” said Mayfield.
Police say the man went took off in the stolen car, though several people tried to block him, and headed North on Highway 75. He crashed a few minutes later at 121st Street, and was arrested after officers chased him through a neighborhood.
Crook is a repeat felon, for drug crimes, and now he’s charged with stealing a car, causing an injury accident and leaving the scene.
The victim and the people who tried to stop the suspect were not hurt.