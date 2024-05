Chicken Salad Chick in Broken Arrow will be closed until Tuesday while they repair the store from Saturday morning's crash.

By: News On 6

A Broken Arrow restaurant was damaged after a car crashed through the entrance on Saturday.

It happened around noon at Chicken Salad Chick near Kenosha and South 177th East Ave.

Broken Arrow Police said the 70-year-old driver confused the gas pedal with the brake.

There were no injuries.

An employee told News On 6 that the restaurant will be closed until Tuesday while they repair.