Woman Hit By Car on Highway 75 In Tulsa
Wednesday, May 8th 2019, 5:25 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Ponca City woman was hit by an SUV on Highway 75 near 17th Street around 4:30 Wednesday morning in Tulsa.
Firefighters and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers responded after 33-year-old Keri Horn was hit in the southbound lanes of the highway.
Officials say the driver was going southbound when he hit Horn who was illegally crossing the wet roadway during rain. The driver, who stayed at the scene, wasn't hurt.
A collision report states Horn was taken to the hospital where she is said to be stable with head, internal, arm and leg injuries.