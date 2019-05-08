The moves have Walmart competing with PetSmart's online business, Chewy.com, which also has an online pharmacy. Chewy.com recent filed papers with regulators to ready for an initial public offering.

Millennial dog owners spend as much as $1,285 a year on their four-footed friends, with the majority of that going toward vet care and vaccinations, food and supplies, Walmart said in a blog post, which cited TD Ameritrade for the estimate.

Americans are pampering their pets more than ever, and will spend $75 billion on their animals this year, the American Pet Product Association estimates.