News
Bixby Family Safe After House Fire
BIXBY, Oklahoma - Bixby firefighters are investigating a fire that left a home badly damaged Wednesday morning.
Firefighters say they responded to the home near 121st St. South and Mingo around 6 a.m. They say flames were coming through the roof and parts of the roof had already collapsed.
A couple and their two kids were home when the husband heard noises and discovered the fire in the attic, firefighters say. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters say the neighborhood has already started coming together to help the family.