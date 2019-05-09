Drug companies immediately pushed back on the regulation. The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, a leading lobbying group for the industry, said Wednesday the rule could confuse consumers — since drug prices may vary widely based on insurance — and could even violate the First Amendment rights of drugmakers.

The rule will require a disclaimer noting that costs "may be different" for consumers with insurance.

Mr. Trump has been an outspoken critic of drug companies for high prices, accusing them of "getting away with murder." Republicans and Democrats in Congress have both supported calls for cutting prescription drug costs, but they don't always agree on the solutions.

The administration last year released a blueprint to lower drug costs, though many of its proposals have not been put into action. Azar in February unveiled a plan to take hidden discounts that are given drugmakers and insurers, and redirect them to consumers.