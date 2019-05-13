TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said two people were shot during a Mother's Day gathering at a Tulsa apartment complex. 

Police said Eric Lollis faces charges for shooting with intent to kill. 

Officers say Lollis met up with family members at London Square Apartments to settle a conflict.

The suspect got into a fight, and officers say Lollis shot up a vehicle with three people inside.

He then went inside and tried to hide the gun under a pillow.       

Police say Lollis was arrested for the shooting.     

They say two people were shot, but they're expected to be OK.

Lollis is expected in court tomorrow. 

 