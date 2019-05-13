News
Tulsa Man Arrested After Mother's Day Shooting
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said two people were shot during a Mother's Day gathering at a Tulsa apartment complex.
Police said Eric Lollis faces charges for shooting with intent to kill.
Officers say Lollis met up with family members at London Square Apartments to settle a conflict.
The suspect got into a fight, and officers say Lollis shot up a vehicle with three people inside.
He then went inside and tried to hide the gun under a pillow.
Police say Lollis was arrested for the shooting.
They say two people were shot, but they're expected to be OK.
Lollis is expected in court tomorrow.