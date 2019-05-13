Authorities say a TPD officer shot and killed the 25-year-old man when he reached the south side of the interstate. His motive in the shootings isn't known.

One of Shaw's victims told News On 6 he's a "walking miracle." He's home from the hospital after being shot in the jaw. He said Shaw tried to shoot him again but ran out of ammunition.

We will have more on the shooting investigation in tonight's newscasts.