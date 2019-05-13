News
Tulsa Police Identify Man Who Shot 2 People Near I-44
Monday, May 13th 2019, 3:21 PM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -
Tulsa Police identified a man they say shot two people near 51st and South Peoria Friday night, May 10. The suspect, Derrec Shaw, was shot and killed by Tulsa Police.
Police said Shaw wounded two people near 49th and Peoria around 6:50 p.m. He then ran from police, crossing the interstate and waving a gun at drivers.
Authorities say a TPD officer shot and killed the 25-year-old man when he reached the south side of the interstate. His motive in the shootings isn't known.
One of Shaw's victims told News On 6 he's a "walking miracle." He's home from the hospital after being shot in the jaw. He said Shaw tried to shoot him again but ran out of ammunition.
We will have more on the shooting investigation in tonight's newscasts.