How Columbine Changed Active Shooter Training In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said an active shooter who shot two people near 49th and Peoria last Friday was Derrec Shaw.
Shaw, an ex-con, was shot and killed by a Police Officer. Response to active shooters changed around the nation after the Columbine shooting in 1999. Instead of waiting for backup and more resources, Police are trained to go in immediately.
WK Binger, jumped onto Facebook live, after being shot in the face. He was one of two people shot, as Police raced to the active shooter scene.
"There really is not a greater need for us to uphold that oath of office than when somebody's actively shooting and killing people," said Special Operations Team Commander and Captain Mike Eckert of the Tulsa Police Department.
After shooting two people, Police said Derrec Shaw ran onto I-44 pointing a gun at drivers.
That's when an officer shot and killed him. Captain Eckert said this was a perfect example of training has evolved over the last 20 years.
"While we are waiting outside, the activity and in fact the killing, the homicide act is going on still inside. Waiting outside is no longer an option," said Captain Eckert.
Eckert said before the Columbine shooting, officers were trained to form a perimeter keep the scene contained and wait for additional resources like a SWAT team. After Columbine, that training changed dramatically.
"There's no option to wait anymore. We can’t wait for somebody else or something else to get there," said Captain Eckert.
He said Tulsa Police Officers are now trained to spot the threat and to stop it.
"The quicker we can get to the source of the problem, to the suspect, and stop that person the more lives we are going to be able to save," he said.
And Eckart said the Officer who confronted and stopped the shooter, did what he was trained to do.
“One officer gets there confronts the suspect and with one shot ends the problem that's the ideal set of circumstances," said Eckert.
The Officer involved in the shooting is on routine leave. There will be a criminal investigation along with an internal investigation.