"Billions of dollars wasted of the taxpayer," Bridenstine said. "We're gonna shorten the timescale ... we're gonna make this a reality."



That starts by accelerating the development of NASA's new mega-rocket, called the space launch system, or SLS. On top would sit NASA's new crew capsule, Orion. Roughly 240,000 miles from Earth, Orion eventually would dock with a planned lunar-orbiting space station called Gateway. But the Artemis program lacks one key component: a lunar lander.



"Lunar landers are difficult to build. They take time, they take money. And we don't have that capability," Bridenstine said.



Not yet, but private industry wants that contract. Last week, billionaire Jeff Bezos introduced Blue Moon, his space company's design for a lunar lander. Lockheed Martin also has a design.