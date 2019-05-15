Our weather today will remain cool this morning but warm and slightly breezy this afternoon highs in the upper 80s along with mostly sunny conditions. A mid-level ridge of high pressure will be centered across most of the state, but far northeastern OK will remain near the northwest flow aloft. This will necessitate a small mention for a few storms across extreme NE OK into NW Arkansas later this afternoon or evening, yet the chances will remain very low, even in these areas.