Missing Toddler Found Safe In Eastern Kentucky
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. - Search crews say they have found a missing Magoffin County toddler days after he disappeared from his home.
A release from Kentucky State Police says the boy was found around a mile away from his home at an old strip mine, at the Magoffin-Floyd county line. Kenneth is reportedly being taken to a command center, and then a hospital to be checked out. His parents have been notified.
Kentucky State Police and the Magoffin County Sheriff's Office say 22-month-old Kenneth Howard was found Wednesday. The Magoffin County Rescue Squad said he is being treated for dehydration, but he is in "remarkably good condition."
Howard was previously seen Sunday at his home near the Magoffin-Floyd County line Sunday night.
Crews had extended their search into Floyd County Tuesday.
News outlets report Magoffin County Emergency Management Director Robert Prater says the original search area was a half-mile radius from the home but was widened to about 1 mile and includes an old, overgrown mining operation.
Magoffin County Search and Rescue Chief Carter Conley says crews used dogs, ATVs, helicopters and drones with thermal cameras to search the rugged terrain.