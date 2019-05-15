News
Bartlesville Schools Reviewing Safety Procedure After Student Brings Gun To School
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma - Bartlesville public schools are reviewing safety protocols after a student was taken into custody by police at Madison middle school for bringing a gun to school.
The staff says they found the gun in a restroom after the student’s relative notified school leaders.
Police say the student did not intend to harm anyone but did make a poor choice by thinking it would be cool to bring a gun to school.
The school says it is now speaking with police about how to improve school safety.