Man Killed In High-Speed Tulsa Crash On Southwest Boulevard
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say a man is dead after a high-speed crash on Southwest Boulevard near Webster High School Thursday, May 16. A man in his 30s was killed when his truck hit a safety barrier around 2 a.m.
They say the driver was going way too fast in the 4000 block of Southwest Boulevard, took out a light pole and fire hydrant, crashing into a safety barrier near the railroad tracks. The victim's truck flipped and came to rest a few feet from buildings on the south side of the intersection.
Police say they're trying to figure out why the driver was going so fast but they say they may never know.
The intersection of Southwest Boulevard and West 40th Place was closed as emergency responders investigated and cleaned up the crash.
The victim's name has not yet been released.