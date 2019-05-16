News
Gathering Place Becomes Finalist For International Award
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa's Gathering Place park is a finalist to receive a prestigious international award. The Urban Land Institute has selected 19 developments from around the world for its "Global Awards for Excellence" competition.
14 are from North America, four from Asia, and one from Europe.
A jury will decide which project wins based on its positive community impact, environmental sustainability, standard of excellence, and lessons other communities can learn.
We'll learn how Gathering Place fared in September.