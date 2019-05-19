News
Tulsa Public Schools Closed Monday Due To Severe Weather Threat
Tulsa Public Schools have decided to cancel classes Monday due to the threat of severe weather.
The district says students will not have to make up the missed day.
The last day of school is still set for Wednesday, May 22.
The district office sites will be open Monday morning and will close by 11:30 a.m. at the latest. District offices could close earlier depending on how early the severe weather arrives.
According to the press release, the Board of Education meeting scheduled for Monday evening is also canceled.