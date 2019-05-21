News
Flooding Closes Skiatook Area Roads
SKIATOOK, Oklahoma - Several roads are flooded and closed in the Skiatook area, and drivers will have a hard time getting through that area Tuesday morning.
Most routes out of town are flooded and the water keeps moving closer to downtown.
A truck stalled while trying to drive through the water.
The police department says the only way out of town right now is to take Lake Road over the dam to 52nd West Avenue.
many people had said it has been a long time, if ever, that they've seen flooding like this in town.