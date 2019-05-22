News
Suspect In Custody In Owasso Stone Canyon Break-Ins
Wednesday, May 22nd 2019, 11:21 AM CDT
Updated:
OWASSO, Oklahoma - Owasso Police said they assisted Rogers County Sheriff's Office with an investigation in the Stone Canyon area.
Sheriff Scott Walton said they were investigating multiple reports of people breaking into cars and even coming into homes in the Stone Canyon neighborhood early Wednesday morning. During the investigating, a teenage suspect wrecked his car.
The juvenile told deputies he had dropped off a couple of other people, so law enforcement was searching for those suspects. They think they know who they are but aren't releasing their names.
Stone Canyon Elementary was placed on lockdown as law enforcement responded.