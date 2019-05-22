Muskogee County Evacuations Underway As Arkansas River Rises
FORT GIBSON, Oklahoma - Update: Muskogee Public Schools announced students may be picked up immediately due to flooding concerns. School buses will run normal routes.
"We ask for your patience during this process and please stay weather aware. Information regarding possible school closure tomorrow will be communicated as soon as a decision is made," said Steve Braun, Muskogee Public Schools.
There is already significant flooding in some parts of Muskogee County including Three Forks Harbor. It's believed the water will cross Highway 62.
Barges broke loose from the Port of Muskogee Wednesday afternoon upriver of the Highway 62 bridge near Fort Gibson.
Sheriff's deputies very quickly shut down the bridge which could have been impacted.
Heavy water flow and rising river levels caused an emergency response after the barges broke loose. A crew was quickly dispatched to secure the barges.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation thinks they will have to close down the roadway on the east side of the bridge by the casino.
