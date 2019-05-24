Bixby Neighborhoods, Businesses Impacted By Flooding
BIXBY, Oklahoma - More water is now making its way into South Tulsa and the Bixby areas this morning due to the increased water release from Keystone Dam.
Bixby Police set up a mobile command center by the Starworld Theater at 101st and Memorial because their main police station is in the flood plain.
After the water release went up yesterday, the water level along the Arkansas River is steadily rising.
The new water push got to Bixby late last night as it takes 8-10 hours for the water to reach South Tulsa and the Bixby area from Keystone Dam.
There are several different neighborhoods expected to get at least one to two feet of flood water, as well as several parts of downtown.
Portions of Memorial Drive between Highway 64 and 161st Street are closed as well as parts of Mingo Road and Garnett in Bixby. Riverview from Jefferson to 148 is now closed.
City leaders are getting a briefing from the Regional Emergency Management.
The City says they'll have updates with more information throughout the morning.