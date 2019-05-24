News
ODOC Looks For Man Who Violated Parole In 2010
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is looking for a man accused of violating his parole in 2010.
ODOC says Oscar Edward Hernandez violated his parole in October 2010 and hasn't been seen or heard from since. They say Hernandez was paroled in 2009 after serving time for Comanche and Oklahoma County drug possession and trafficking convictions.
He still is wanted for violating the terms of his parole.
ODOC says the public should not approach Hernandez or attempt to apprehend him. Anyone with information can call the escapee hotline at 866-363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov. All calls and emails are confidential.