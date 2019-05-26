News
Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz May 26
Sunday, May 26th 2019, 11:39 PM CDT
This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz:
- Dean Blevins and John Holcomb begin the show with their opening takes
- Oklahoma State wins the Big 12 Baseball Championship
- OU & OSU softball both headed to the WCWS for the first time since 2011
- Sooners and Cowboys both competing at NCAA Golf Championships in Fayetteville
- Dean sits down for a 1-on-1 interview with OU head coach Lincoln Riley
- Brian Mueller has the story on OCU Track star Aminat Olowora