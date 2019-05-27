Levee Concerns Continue With Increased Release Rate From Keystone Dam
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Army Corps of Engineers says it plans to increase the release rate from Keystone Dam Monday morning which will put more pressure on levees in west Tulsa.
Emergency officials say the levees are still holding up and there haven't been any breaches, but they are still encouraging people to take precautions.
The release rate right now is at 265,000 CFS, but the Army Corps of Engineers say that will increase to 275,000 CFS at 7:00 a.m. Monday, and that is sure to put even more pressure on the levees.
The current plan is to stay at that rate through Thursday, but more rain in the forecast could change things very quickly.
First responders say they're keeping a close eye on the levees and 100 National Guard soldiers are also watching around the clock.
Emergency management officials are urging people to evacuate and they can stay at one of the city's open shelters at Cross Town Church of Christ located at 3400 East Admiral Place and Faith Church at 1901 West 171st Street in Glenpool.
Mayor Bynum says Tulsa Transit buses are available to take people to those shelters on either Gilcrease Museum Road or near Cameron Street and 41st West Avenue.
They say they'll use the emergency alert system to let people know about any possible problems.