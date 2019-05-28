A number of shelters are open across Green Country for people forced from their homes.

The Red Cross says there are shelters at:

Tulsa: Crosstown Church of Christ 

Wagoner County: Coweta High school

Glenpool: Faith Church 

Miami: First Christian 

Muskogee: Bacone College 

Sequoyah County: Roland High School

Leflore County: Spiro middle school

 Fort Gibson: first Baptist Church

 

For more information on Red Cross shelters, click here. 