Eastern Oklahoma Shelters Open To Help Flood Victims
Tuesday, May 28th 2019, 7:15 AM CDT
A number of shelters are open across Green Country for people forced from their homes.
The Red Cross says there are shelters at:
Tulsa: Crosstown Church of Christ
Wagoner County: Coweta High school
Glenpool: Faith Church
Miami: First Christian
Muskogee: Bacone College
Sequoyah County: Roland High School
Leflore County: Spiro middle school
Fort Gibson: first Baptist Church
For more information on Red Cross shelters, click here.