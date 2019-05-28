News
Owasso Theatre Students To Compete For Award In New York City
TULSA, Oklahoma - Two Owasso students will be headed to New York City to compete for the Jimmy Awards for high school musical theatre students.
Axyl Langford and J.J. Willis were 2 of 28 area high school students who competed Friday night for the chance to go and compete on the national level.
One female and one male student were chosen, and it just happened that both students from Owasso were selected.
Friday night's inaugural award competition spotlighted each student singing excerpts from their school musical.
13 different schools participated including Bishop Kelley, Booker T Washington, Bristow, Broken Arrow, Edison, Fort Gibson, Jenks, Memorial, Metro Christian, Owasso, Riverfield Country Day School, Sapulpa and Union.