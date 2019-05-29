Boats, Helicopters, And Trains Being Used To Help Town Braggs
BRAGGS, Oklahoma - Some people in Braggs were able to get out of town on Wednesday to get to work after floodwaters caused the town to be inaccessible by car.
Right now crews are using boats, helicopters and railroad trucks to get supplies in. Muskogee County continues to be one of the hardest hit areas in the state from flooding. Some people here have lost their homes while others have lost their livelihoods. But this tragedy is forcing the communities are stronger than ever before.
While some of their tracks are under water, Union Pacific is using a few of their employees driving high rail trucks on the train tracks (NAT POP) to haul supplies into areas that are completely cut off like Braggs.
"About Wednesday the water started coming up and by Friday we couldn't get out at all," said Braggs Firefighter Daniel Brewer.
Donations are coming into Fort Gibson High School then they are being dispersed to locations like Braggs Fire Department so people in the community can come to get what they need. Muskogee County EMS also has crews staged all across the area and made sure they had a team of paramedics inside Braggs before the floodwaters overtook the roadways.
"We've been on multiple medical calls, we've had to send people out by boat for treatment," said Muskogee EMS Walter Coen.
Nearby, in one of the low lying areas, a grain farmer is counting his losses now that all of his crops are underwater.
"For a corn crop, you start booking chemicals and stuff last year in November. So we've worked since November and we are going to lose all of it," said farmer Phillip Goodnight.
Goodnight had about 700 acres of corn and more than 200 acres of wheat planted. He estimates this loss to be around half a million dollars. But even though this tragedy has taken a toll on this small community it's forcing them to find a way to work together to make it through.
"Anytime the community has to bond together it makes you stronger," said Brewer.
If you live in Braggs and need to get out for work, the sheriff's office says the meeting times at Camp Gruber are 6 and 8 am and then to get back in its 6 and 8 pm.
Below is a list of items needed
- Contractor bags,
- paper coveralls,
- buckets, gloves,
- sponges,
- coffee,
- peanut butter,
- spaghetti sauce,
- lunch meat,
- frozen beef,
- empty spray bottles,
- large trash cans,
- sunscreen,
- band-aids,
- potatoes,
- frozen microwave or oven meals