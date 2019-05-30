Oklahomans Share Photos Of Themselves Riding Out Storms
TULSA, Oklahoma - It all started when Faith White sent us a photo of three-year-old McCrae Cox waiting for his dad to come in and close the shelter door.
Sarah Delancy a picture of all her kiddos, she said. If you look closely I count 5 dogs and two cats and four people.
Shauna Slattery says when they finally closed he door, there were seven adults, ten kids and four dogs.
Amber titled hers "Saturday Night Siren Party." Safely asleep in the tub.
Miranda shared a picture of two of her boys sound asleep during one of the many times they've had to get into the shelter. Looks comfy.
Keith Cook posted what he called a shelter selfie. Maybe we ought to call all of these shared shelter selfies..."shelfies."
Nicki Griffin Moore shared a photo of two-year-old Titan Daniel in the basement from 1 to 2am.
Then she posted a photo of everyone in the basement, all wearing their helmets, listening to Travis, of course. Tiffany, not sure which she is, but she's concerned the 'tomatoes are coming." That's adorable.
Finally Cassandra Birdsong says even her dog knows when it's time to go under ground.
We love it when you share your lives with us. Be safe everyone.