At Least 7 Dogs Dead In Sand Springs House Fire
Friday, May 31st 2019, 2:12 PM CDT
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - At least 7 dogs are dead after a fire claimed a home in Sand Springs Friday afternoon. Firefighters responded to the house fire near 7th and 65th West Avenue around 1:30.
The homeowner says he had a generator running on the front porch and noticed that it was on fire. He said the whole house went up in flames when a gas can on top of the generator caught fire and exploded.
The homeowner and his wife were able to escape the house with minor injuries. However, at least seven dogs were killed in the fire.
This is not a flood-related incident. The house didn't have electric service, so it was running off the generator.